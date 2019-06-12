Home
Clive SINCLAIR

SINCLAIR, Clive (Snow) 8th June 2019 aged 90 years. Late of Sunshine Bay. Dearly loved husband of Jeannette. Much loved father and father-in-law of Christopher, Norm and Donna, Peter and Van. Cherished Grandfather of Realea, Bryce and Teleah and Great grandfather of Teleesha and Laci. Snow's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held in the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, with a service commencing at 2:00pm on Thursday the 13th of June 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and can be made at the Chapel on the day. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 12, 2019
