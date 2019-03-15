Home
Services
Eastaugh and Carroll
Corner Horatio & Lawson Streets
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
(02) 6372 2384
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE LOUISE WOOD


1970 - 2019 Notice Condolences
CATHERINE LOUISE WOOD Notice
WOOD, CATHERINE LOUISE On Saturday 9 March 2019 at home. Late of Tongy Station, Cassilis. Dearly beloved wife of Roger. Adored mother of Nicola and Angus. Much loved daughter of Peter and Lorraine. Aged 49 years The relatives and friends of Mrs Catherine Wood are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St John the Baptist Anglican Church, Mudgee on Monday 18 March, 2019, commencing at 10.30am. Following the Service a private cremation will take place. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices