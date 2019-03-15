|
WOOD, CATHERINE LOUISE On Saturday 9 March 2019 at home. Late of Tongy Station, Cassilis. Dearly beloved wife of Roger. Adored mother of Nicola and Angus. Much loved daughter of Peter and Lorraine. Aged 49 years The relatives and friends of Mrs Catherine Wood are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St John the Baptist Anglican Church, Mudgee on Monday 18 March, 2019, commencing at 10.30am. Following the Service a private cremation will take place. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019