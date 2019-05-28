|
DAVIS, Bruce James 26th May 2019, late of Pindari Road Collingwood, Mudgee. Beloved husband of Phyllis(dec). Adored dad of Sharyn & Sheryl. Proud granddad of Sheradin, Karina, Brendan, Deanna, Nicholas, great grand-dad of Gregory, Hunter, Patrick, Evelyn and Delilah. Loved brother of Joan and Keith. Aged 85 years "Mum and Dad reunited" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Bruce, which will take place at 11:30am on Monday 3rd June 2019 at Macquarie Valley Chapel, Mudgee. At the conclusion of the service a private cremation will take place. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to the Heart Foundation. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on May 28, 2019