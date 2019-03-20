|
Eschmann, Brian John Formally of Culburra, Bomaderry and Potato Point NSW, passed away peacefully on 12th March 2019 aged 85 years. Dearly loved partner of Warren (dec'd), much loved Brother of Patsy Ruth Stephens, loving Uncle to Julie and Tony East, Peter and Aree Stephens and Billy (dec'd) and Pam Stephens. Loving Step Father to Lisa Smith, David and family. Dearly loved Great Uncle of their respective families. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at 1pm Friday 22 March 2019 at Broulee Memorial Gardens, 195 Broulee Rd, Broulee NSW. Memorial Donations in memory of Brian can be made to the Missionary of Charity Soup Kitchen Nowra, by contacting Sue Hill or Shannon Chittick on 0414 521 404.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 20, 2019