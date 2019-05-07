FLEMING, Beverley Doreen (nee: Brown) 4th May 2019 at Bathurst Base Hospital, late of Armstrong Street Rylstone. Beloved wife of Bruce, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian & Donna, Sharon & Mark. Adored nanna of Joel, Monique, Candice, Alana, Tamara, Loren & Olivia. A cherished great nanna, sister, aunty and friend. Aged 76 years "God saw that you were weary He did what he thought best, and gently held you in His arms and said come with me and rest" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a service to celebrate the life of Beverley. The service which will take place at 11:00am on Friday 10th May 2019 at The Uniting Church, Mudgee. At the conclusion of the service, a private cremation will take place. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made at the service to The Leukaemia Foundation. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and the F.D.A of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours Published in the Mudgee Guardian on May 7, 2019