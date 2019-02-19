|
EVANS - BARRY CARVER On Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Dunedoo District Hospital. Late of Bullinda Street, Dunedoo and formerly of 'Narrawa', Cobbora. Dearly loved husband of Judy (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Ian and Jo-Ann, Owen, Jan and Laurie. Beloved Pop of Dimity, Murray, Hayley, Gabrielle and Samuel. Beloved Great-Grand-Pop of Wyatt, River & Bodhi. Dear brother of Col, John, Meg and Wendy (all dec). Aged 88 years The relatives and friends of Mr Barry Evans are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, Dunedoo on Friday, February 22, 2019, commencing at 2.00pm. Following the Service a private cremation will take place. No flowers by request, donations to Dementia Australia may be made at the service. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Feb. 19, 2019