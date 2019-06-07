Home
PEARSON - ATHOL "JOE" On Monday June 3, 2019. Peacefully, at Mudgee District Hospital. Late of Kanandah Hostel, Mudgee formerly of Kandos. Loved brother of Dulcie also Mervyn, Vivian, Beryl, and Neil (all dec). Loving uncle to all his family. Aged 81 years "Resting in Peace" The relatives and friends of Mr Joe Pearson are invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service to be held in Mudgee Lawn Cemetery on Friday, June 7, 2019, commencing at 12.30 pm. No flowers. Donations to Kanandah Hostel may be made at the Service. Please meet at the Cemetery. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 7, 2019
