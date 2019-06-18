TURNER, Arthur Henry 15th June 2019 at Bathurst Base Hospital, late of Dabee Road Kandos. Beloved husband of Lelia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Maria & John (dec), Kevin & Sharie, Gary & Kim, Melinda & Greg, Trevor & Donna. Adored Pop to his 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A cherished brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Aged 86 years "This day will be remembered and quietly kept no words are needed, we will never forget' Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Arthur Turner, which will take place at 1:30pm on Thursday 20th June 2019 at St Laurence's Anglican Church, Kandos, thence for Rylstone General Cemetery. The family would like to welcome family & friends to join them for light refreshments at the Rylstone club following the proceedings. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Heart Foundation. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary