DUFTY, Allan Benson 25th May 2019 at Moruya District Hospital. Aged 89 years Late of Dalmeny and formerly of Narooma. Dearly loved husband of Margaret (dec), father of Donna, Shane, Rhett, Mathew & Adam. Much adored grandfather & great grandfather. Allan's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the St Pauls Anglican Church, Narooma, with a service commencing at 12:30pm on Friday the 31st of May 2019, followed by interment at the Narooma Cemetery. Narooma District Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on May 29, 2019
