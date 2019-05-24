Home
Adrian Dion Kildare TAYLOR


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Adrian Dion Kildare TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Adrian Dion Kildare 20th May 2019 peacefully at St Lukes Village, Dapto. Formerly of Rylstone and Gray's Point. Beloved husband of Meredith (dec.) Much loved father and father-in-law of Jacqui (dec.), Kirsten, Rod & Michelle, Trish & Marty, Birnie & Kath. Cherished Grandad & Great-Grandad. A much loved brother and uncle to their families. Aged 89 years "Forever in our hearts" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Adrian. The service will take place at 11:30am on Friday 24th May 2019 at the West Chapel Woronora Memorial Park, Sutherland. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on May 24, 2019
