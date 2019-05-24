|
|
TAYLOR, Adrian Dion Kildare 20th May 2019 peacefully at St Lukes Village, Dapto. Formerly of Rylstone and Gray's Point. Beloved husband of Meredith (dec.) Much loved father and father-in-law of Jacqui (dec.), Kirsten, Rod & Michelle, Trish & Marty, Birnie & Kath. Cherished Grandad & Great-Grandad. A much loved brother and uncle to their families. Aged 89 years "Forever in our hearts" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Adrian. The service will take place at 11:30am on Friday 24th May 2019 at the West Chapel Woronora Memorial Park, Sutherland. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on May 24, 2019